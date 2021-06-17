Mrs. Josephine Ann Taylor, 71, of Mt. Airy passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 3, 1950 in Surry County to the late Everett Lester and Malissa Hill Taylor. Left to cherish her memories are nieces and nephews, Mark Taylor, Bryan Taylor, Mary Transou, Bobby Taylor, Nancy Taylor, Theresa Gray; great-nieces and nephews, Tyler Transou, Haley Terry, Steve Taylor, Austin Gray, Abbie Gray, Jay Taylor, Tate Taylor, Lauren Nogle; Manuela, Melissa, Melanie, Mia and Miranda Taylor; as well as four great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss. Taylor was preceded in death by brothers, E.L, Bob, Larry and Jack Taylor. She was deeply committed to her church family at First Presbyterian Church and volunteered with Room at the Inn in Mt Airy. She loved acting in theater productions when she lived in Hertford, NC. A Celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy, NC on June 26, 2021. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shepherd’s House in Mt. Airy Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- One Condition If Town Council Dissolves HPD
- Citizens Share Concerns With Town Council
- Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks Becomes Railroad Club Sponsor
- Round-up: Charter School and Turtles
- Several People Taken to Hospital After 2 Vehicle Collisions Saturday on Ocean Highway
- Citizens Concerns Becomes Forum for 'Bully' Duo
- 'No One Wants Either Monument Moved'
- Charges Dismissed Against Ex-Hertford Officer Guilty of Assault
- Rowell's Words: The Torch has passed
- Town Council Approves Plans to Disband HPD
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.