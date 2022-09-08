Judi Riddick Call

Judi was born on October 20, 1943 in Elizabeth City, NC. Judi’s Family lived in Hertford, NC. Judi was preceded in Death by: her parents, R. Marion and Joyce S. Riddick; her husbands, Col. (RET) Robert E. Tarrant and Maj. (RET) Edward K. Call; and her beloved dogs, Kam, Jubal, and Cody. She is survived by: her brothers, R. M. Riddick IV and Wayne Riddick; her son and daughter in law: Chris and MariaTeresa Tarrant; and her grandchildren, Eleri and Ewan Tarrant. She is also survived by her extended step family members: Suzanne (Tarrant) and Col. (RET) Mark DeBolt; Patti (Tarrant) and Garry Mast; Nancy Tarrant; Bobby Tarrant; Debbie (Call) and Vic Bullock; Amy Call; Kim and Kathy Call; as well as her step grandchildren: Nathaniel, Reeve, Ryan, Jessica and Leiah. Judi is also survived by numerous dear friends whom she adored and considered her extended family. She was thankful for the support of her family and friends throughout her life, but especially over the last year and a half of her life. Judi’s life was an example of a life well-lived. Judi loved deeply, lived each day to the fullest, and was never one to pass up a party. Judi had a style of her own, and was always impeccably dressed with shoes to match! Although her earthly light has dimmed, we truly believe that her heavenly light is shining brightly as she once again reunites with her family and friends that have opened the heaven gates for her. Please take comfort in the fact that she was not in pain, she has been surrounded by love and prayers throughout this journey, and she left this life peacefully. Visitation will be at Wujek Calcaterra in Shelby Township, MI from 5-8pm on September 8, and Funeral at Wujek on September 9 at 10am. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Judi’s family asks that you consider making a donation to one of the following in Judi’s honor: Treebute for trees to be planted in Judi’s honor (https://fundrazr.com/TreebuteforJudiCall?ref=ab_5ukiSGh56AX5ukiSGh56AX ), Caring Bridge - the site used to keep family and friends updated on Judi’s Journey (www.caringbridge.org) , or the McQuade Society at Ascension St. John that ensured excellent care of Judi during procedures and hospitalizations (https://stjohnprovfoundations.org/en/hospitals/ascension-st-john-hospital/mcquade-society), Judi’s family is truly grateful for all of the support, prayers, and well wishes over the last year. We know that your kindness and fervent prayers allowed Judi to have this extra time on earth with us. While our hearts are broken with the loss of dear Judi, we take solace in the fact that her belief in the Lord and His promise of eternal life in Heaven made her unafraid of leaving this world for a better place. She would not want us to be sad, but instead rejoice in the fact that she is at peace and in heaven with her loved ones. So, the next time that you feel the warmth of the sun on your face, know that Judi is smiling down on you. Tonight, raise a glass to Judith Riddick Call and celebrate a life well lived. She will likely be toasting with each of you!
