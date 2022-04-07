Benjamin Leon Harrell, 91, of 222 Crescent Drive, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Harrell was born in Perquimans County on March 4, 1931, and was the son of the late Meador Elsworth and Thelma Pike Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Harrell. An employee of Don Juan Manufacturing for 40 years, he later worked as a manager with the Hertford ABC Board in the local store, retiring just four years ago, and part-time at the Waste Convenience site on Center Hill Highway. A US Marine Corps veteran, he was a member of the William Paul Stallings Post #126 of The American Legion, and had served as President of the Kiwanis Club. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Nellie Ashley Harrell; two daughters, Sheila H. Onley (Aubrey) and Donna H. Phelps (John), both of Hertford; five grandchildren, Ashley Hudson (Jacob), Lesley Phelps (Liliana), Michael Phelps, Ryan Onley and Darin Onley (Jordyn); and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lydia Hudson. Graveside services were held Saturday, April 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery and were conducted by the Rev. Carroll Bundy. Memorial contributions may be made to the William Paul Stallings Post #126, 111 West Academy Street, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.