“A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches.” Proverbs 22:1 Heaven welcomed another saint on January 21, 2023 when Lois E. Turner Baccus, 83, of Hertford, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was the widow of Gilbert Wray Baccus, Sr. with whom she shared sixty-one wonderful years. She was born in Belvidere, NC on August 23, 1939. Lois was a godly woman, a member of Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church where she had served as a Sunday School teacher and secretary/treasurer. She was employed at the hosiery mill in Elizabeth City, NC in her youth and later earned her CNA license. She was also the secretary/treasurer of Baccus Seafood for many years. Following her natural love and gift of caring for others, Lois spent countless hours caring for friends and loved ones, both in their homes as well as at nursing homes; often praying with them, encouraging them and helping in any way possible. Her tremendous smile and laughter brought so much joy to all who knew her. Her love and generosity would spill over to others she met along the way, forming a bond of love with them also. She was always looking for ways to bless them and bring joy into their lives as well. Lois spent her life living out the verses in the Bible which tell us to “Bear one another’s burdens” (Galatians 6:2) and that “a friend loveth at all times” (Proverbs 17:17) She would send her cards to the family with the phrase “God is with us”. A few days before her passing she told her family of a vision of seeing some of her loved ones who were already in heaven and of how happy they were. But her face shone when she told us, “Then I saw Jesus, and He gathered me into His arms with the children!”. What a testimony to receive a glimpse of her Lord and to be able to share that with her doctors, nurses, and visitors. She wanted to tell everyone. She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Baccus, Jr. and wife, Sybil, and Donald Wayne Baccus and wife, Terri. She was also blessed with and was so proud of her five grandchildren: Jason and Courtney Baccus, Jeremy and Amanda Baccus, Chase and Jesse Baccus, Danielle and Vaughney Waterfield, and Drew and Greg Terranova, Jr.; her 7 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Macy, Asher, Grayson, Garrett, Gage and Paisley; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Also, her loved ones, Otto and Marcia Miller, who had become like a son and daughter to her, and Mary Cole, Jeanette Patterson and Liz Spears who were adopted into the family because of their tremendous care and love for her. She will be missed by so many friends and family members. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Madeline Joyner and Viola Hooper Davis and six brothers, Aubrey Turner, Rufus Turner, Jr., Preston Turner, William Turner, Floyd Turner, and Charlie Turner. We would like to thank Dr. Michael Sutton who had become like a son to her and all the staff at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians, as well as her pharmacists Dabney Scaff and Stephanie Gregory along with the staff at Family Care Pharmacy. Donations may be sent to Woodville Pentecostal Holiness Church at 123 Nursing Home Rd, Hertford, NC or to the Elizabeth City SPCA in lieu of flowers. Funeral services were conducted at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, NC on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. by Rev. Tony Hooper and Rev. Robert Ganglfinger. The family received visitors at 153 Baccus Lane, Hertford, NC and following the funeral service. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Baccus Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Honor rolls, president's list announced for 2nd 9 weeks
- 4th Circuit court hears appeal of pro-bridge ruling
- Harbor Towns buys better dinner boat
- Hertford man charged with B&E, theft from building, larceny
- Citizens: Empty Hotel Hinton eyesore, safety hazard
- Belvidere man charged with communicating threats, first-degree trespassing, AWDI
- NTSB: Mechanic grounded aircraft days before Jan. 7 fatal crash
- Hertford officials mull financing for 'demo' fire truck
- State finalizes purchase of Hayes Farm in Edenton
- Perquimans one of 4 districts garnering CTE grants
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.