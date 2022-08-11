Marjorie Brinn Clayton, 83, of Roxboro died from complications of Alzheimers disease on August 4th at Caswell House, a retirement facility in Yanceyville. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Dr. Thomas Preston and Mary Glasson Brinn of Hertford, where she grew up before attending high school at the St. Mary's School in Raleigh and graduating from Duke University in 1961 with a BA degree in education. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sophia Grace and sister, Mary Elliott Brinn. She taught school briefly in California and in Burlington before moving to Roxboro where her husband began employment at the Courier-Times newspaper. She taught seventh grade in Roxoro for about seven years. She is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Clayton, and three children; Kelly Smith (Richard) of Milwood, VA., T.P. Brinn (Linda) Clayton of Roxboro, and Jerry M. (Clay) Clayton II (Paula) of Bremerton, WA. Also five grandchildren: Sara Smith Awali (Khaalid) of Somaliland, Africa, Hannah Smith Eddington (John) of Milwood, Nikolay Clayton of Roxboro, and Eleanor and Carver Clayton of Bremerton. She is also survived by one sister, Ann Brinn Tucker of Henderson. Marjorie was a prolific studier of the Bible and taught Bible courses in Roxboro and at her church, Westwood Baptist. She also participated in short term mission trips to France and especially Hungary, where she worked one summer with the mission Operation Mobilization. There she and her family supported two Hungarians towards Christian educations, one through medical school and a second through seminary. Funeral services will be conducted at Westwood Baptist Church in Roxboro on August 8, 2022 at 11AM with the Rev. Gerald Hodges and the Rev. J.T. Taylor officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, 10-11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks all memorials to be sent to the Westwood Baptist Church Mission Fund. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
