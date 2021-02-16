Marjorie W. Blanchard

Marjorie Lelia White Blanchard, 99, of 314 Artie St., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Blanchard was born in Perquimans County on September 4, 1921 and was the last surviving of 6 children born to the late Novella and Wayland White of Belvidere. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Sutton Blanchard; and her siblings, Wayland Jr., Dorothy, Evelyn, Jewel, and Clifton. Surviving are her children, Kathleen Drawdy (George) of Rocky Hock, Sydney Ann Mathews of Hertford, and Betty Byrum (Mike) of Hertford, four grandchildren, Linda Layton (Brent) of Rocky Hock, Pamela Ellis (Keith) of Hertford, Eric Byrum (Rachel Phillips) of Elizabeth City, and David Byrum (Shari) of Winterville. Her great-grandchildren are Ashley Byrum (Joey), Blake Runyon, Ben Layton, Laura Flores (Luis), Sean Ellis (fiancé Kelly), James Ellis (Lydia), Carson Byrum, and Avery Byrum; and her great-great grandchildren are Reed and Wade Byrum, Lily and Elizabeth Flores, Tyson Ellis, and Juniper Ellis. Her seventh great-great grandchild is expected in August. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private graveside service for family members was held in Cedarwood Cemetery. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the Hospice staff and volunteers for the excellent comfort and care given to their loved one during her period of declining health. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral & Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
