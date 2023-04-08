Milford Parker and Barbara Ann Tynch Copeland

Milford Parker Copeland, age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home. A few hours later March 31, 2023, Barbara Ann Tynch Copeland, age 87, also died at their home. Parker was born in Perquimans County on November 4, 1931 to the late Freeland Copeland and Ibbie Perry Copeland, he was the husband of Barbara Ann Tynch Copeland for sixty-nine years. He was the former owner of Copeland Hog Farm, a member of Parksville Ruritan Club, a lifetime member of Piney Woods Friends Meeting, and past member of the Northeastern Pork Council. He was a golf enthusiast and was a member of the Mothers Brothers Golf Group. Mr. Copeland was a good man who helped many people. Barbara Ann Tynch Copeland was born on February 9, 1936 to the late Charles Edwin Tynch and Jenny Briggs Tynch, she was predeceased by her husband of sixty-nine years, Milford Parker Copeland. Barbara worked as an Office Administrator for a private sector corporation until her retirement. She was an auxiliary member for Museum of the Albemarle and the Barker House in Edenton. Barbara loved playing Bridge and golf, ballroom dancing with her husband, and spending quality time with family and friends. They are survived by a daughter, Denna Parker Copeland and her husband, Jack Lamb, of Chapel Hill, NC; a son, Kent Copeland and his wife, Teri, of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Willard Copeland of Hertford, NC; two grandchildren, Connor Copeland Tripp (Crandall Story) of Raleigh, NC and Colin Parker Tripp of Greensboro, NC; and his significant caregiver, Sheila Robbins. He was predeceased by two sisters, Mildred Jenkins and Elizabeth Elliott Winslow. A combined memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Pugh officiating. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Piney Woods Friends Meeting, c/o Johnny Winslow, 949 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Copeland family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
