Preston Godfrey, Sr.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020 as the sun rose, David Preston "Papa" Godfrey, Sr., 82, of Hertford, went to join Jesus his Savior and the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Katherine Ownley "Maw" Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was born in Perquimans County on May 28, 1938, and was the son of the late Linwood C. and Edna Russell Godfrey. A retired salesman, he was a member of Berea Church of Christ. Known for his ability to talk while he worked, he could be seen day and night up and down the isles at many of the local grocery stores. A kind hearted man, he always put the needs of others before his own. In addition to his parents and wife, Katherine, the love of his life for 64 years, he was preceded in death by his son, David "Pep" Godfrey; a sister, Gladys Gray; brothers, Linwood Jr. and Billy Godfrey; and by his daughter-in-law, Sharon Godfrey. Surviving are his children, Mickey Godfrey, Kathy Fairfax (husband Doug), Angie Dawson (husband Randy), and Chris Godfrey; his sister, Alma Jane Lewis; his brother, Larry Godfrey; his five grandsons, Everett Meads (wife Cassie), Eric and Corey Midgett, Perry Dawson (wife Christin), and Christopher "Cain" Godfrey. Preston also leaves six beautiful great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service was held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Berea Church of Christ Cemetery, and was conducted by his grandson, the Rev. Perry Dawson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be directed to one's local food bank. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
