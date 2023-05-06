Reginald Donald Criffield, a loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Born on August 30, 1942, in Dowagiac, Michigan, Reginald was the cherished son of the late Donald Criffield and Ruth Swartz Criffield. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Kay Reininger Criffield, and their devoted son, Randy Criffield. Reginald's early years were spent in Dowagiac, where he was known for his kind demeanor and intelligent wit. After graduating high school, he attended college and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing. Following his college years, Reginald bravely served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. His time in the military instilled in him a keen sense of duty, honor, and commitment to his fellow servicemen and women. Reginald's service to his country was a source of immense pride for both himself and his family. After leaving the military, Reginald embarked on a successful career at Hartford Insurance and he became one of the executive directors. He was highly respected by his colleagues for his keen business acumen, tireless work ethic, and exceptional leadership abilities. Reginald's dedication to his profession garnered him numerous accolades and awards throughout his career. Reginald's love for his family was unwavering, and he was fiercely devoted to his wife, Janice, and son, Randy. His love for them was evident in every aspect of his life, and he took immense pride in their accomplishments. Reginald was a supportive husband and father. He loved the time he spent travelling and playing golf. Reginald's passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those who loved him, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Criffield family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.