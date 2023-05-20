Robert Lee "Bobby" Stallings, 85, of 520 Main Street, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 in his home. Mr. Stallings was born in Currituck County on December 7, 1937, and was the son of the late Robert S. and Hattie Russell Stallings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Stallings and Clay Stallings (wife, Beverly, deceased). A truck driver for 62 years, Mr. Stallings was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church and Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106. Surviving is his wife of nearly 65 years, Mabel Wrae Matthews Stallings; their children, Teresa S. Story (husband, Richard) of Hertford and Robert Julian Stallings, Sr. (wife, Vickie) of Belvidere; four grandchildren, Laura, Brooke, Robert, and Leah; and seven great-grandchildren, Jakob, Emily, Oliver, Rylee, Julian, Jace, and Evie. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Mary Stallings of Williamston. A graveside service was held Monday, May 15th, at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery and was conducted by the Rev. H. Gene Boyce. Friends joined the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (online at www.shrinerschildrens.org); or to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093 (online at www.leukemiarf.org). Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.