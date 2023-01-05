Ronald E. Wingerter

Ronald Earl "Ron" Wingerter, 91, of Hertford, NC, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in his home. Mr. Wingerter was born in Newark, NJ on September 13, 1931, and was the son of the late Jacob and Selma Wingerter. A graduate of West Orange High in New Jersey, he furthered his education at Wyoming Seminary Prep and completed his studies at Duke University. He proudly served in the Marine Corps, retiring as a Captain. For many years he was employed in public relations and marketing in the engineering industry. Memberships and community service that he enjoyed included service as the vice president of the American Cancer Society in New Jersey, as a former council member in Peapack-Gladstone, NJ, and as a founding member of the Newark-Ironbound Kiwanis Club. Upon his move to Hertford, he enjoyed membership in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Susan Wingerter; two daughters, Heidi Ann Morgan and Heather Noel Mitchell (Michael); and a brother, David Wingerter (Luise). Also surviving are Susan's three children, Dana Niosi (Greg); John Neumann; and Douglas Neumann (Meaghen). Together Ron and Susan shared 10 grandchildren. A memorial service was held Monday, January 2nd at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and was conducted by The Rev. Robert W. Beauchamp. Friends visited with the family in the parish hall of the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The Bodacious Bandit: Author pens different Blackbeard tale
- Woman, 75, killed in Dec. 10 accident on U.S. 17 near Hertford
- 4th Circuit court hears appeal of pro-bridge ruling
- Hertford motorist cited for school bus collision
- Siblings honor their parents with endowed scholarship
- North Carolina food: great resources, great challenges...
- Elizabeth City State University professor: War in Ukraine spotlights grid concerns
- Perquimans school bus involved in collision; one person transported for observation
- Museum of the Albemarle: Shannon-Derrickson House an endangered antebellum gem
- U.S. Rep. Davis sworn in, says mandate is to seek solutions, bipartisanship
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.