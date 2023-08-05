Ronald R. McCall

Our community sadly lost an important member on Friday, July 28, 2023. Ronald Russell "Ron" McCall, 73, was a resident of Albemarle Plantation, Hertford, at the time of his death. Born in Scottsbluff, NE on July 24, 1950, Ron was the son of the late Russell and Phyllis Grouse McCall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Buffington. Ron attended Gering public schools, graduating from high school in 1968. He furthered his education at the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1972. A building supplies salesman, through the years his career led him to work in Lincoln, NE, Madison, WI, and Chicago, IL. Upon his move to Albemarle Plantation he was the heart and soul of the community having been very involved in various clubs and committees. Other enjoyments included wood turning and working in the garage where he could loudly voice his frustration and not bother anyone. His vibrant personality meant he never met a stranger. He will truly leave a big gap in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. When it came to sports, he dearly loved his Nebraska Cornhuskers. Surviving is his partner in life, Bonnie McKee; his son, Michael McCall (wife, Molly); his daughter, Ronda McCall; a grandson, Clayton McCall; and a granddaughter, Ashley McCall. A celebration of his life was held Tuesday, August 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited, one of Ron's favorite charities. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.