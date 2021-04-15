Sallie Ayscue Lane

Sallie Mae Ayscue Lane, 94, of 720 Dobbs Street, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Lane was born in Perquimans County on April 28, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Roger Ayscue and Mary Irma Bagley Ayscue. A retired sales representative with Avon following 35 years of employment, she was a founding and faithful member of Burgess Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Lane, a sister, Mildred Bundy, and by brothers, John, Joseph, and Ray Ayscue. Surviving are her two daughters, Sandra Lane of Edenton and Claudia Hurdle (husband, David) of Kingsland, GA; seven sons, Steve Lane (wife, Sharon) of Hertford, Ronnie Lane (wife, Cheryl) of Walton, IN, Vernon Lane (wife, Pam) of Powells Point, Mike Lane (wife, Angie) of Smithfield, VA, Alton Lane (wife, Rakhsheed) of Tyner, Stanley Lane (wife, Sheree) of Newport News, VA, and Jerry Lane of Hertford; a sister, Ruth Benton of Portsmouth, VA; two brothers, J.R. Ayscue of Roanoke, TX and George Ayscue of Goldsboro; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and was conducted by her pastor, the Rev. Bill Thorn. Friends visited with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Wednesday, and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Burgess Baptist Church, in care of Jerry Lane, 108 Carolina Avenue, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
