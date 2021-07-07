A Celebration of Life memorial service honoring Sallie Ruth Hurdle Leigh will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, at Berea Church of Christ, 1664 New Hope Road, Hertford, N.C. She passed away April 30, 2021, in Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital, at the age of 81. After the memorial service, the immediate family will receive friends and family at the entrance of the Church Fellowship Hall, where a lite luncheon will be served. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, 2087 New Hope Road, Hertford, N.C. 27944.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Brothers, Anderson file for council seats in Hertford
- Ready for a new approach: Citizens warming to policing plan
- Perquimans schools honor 4 drivers for perfect attendance
- Perquimans sheriff files assault, larceny charges
- Hertford Councilor Jackson not seeking re-election
- Sheriff's Office set to take over policing in Hertford
- Hertford budget raises water, sewer rates
- Smith family reports first cotton bloom in Chowan
- Cohen named top curriculum instructional management coordinator
- Round-up: Dr. Turner and Moore gives back
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.