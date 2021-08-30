Sherri Light Trueblood

Sherri Dawn Light Trueblood, 50, of Hertford, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 in her home following a courageous battle with ALS. Mrs. Trueblood was born in Charleston, WV on March 20, 1971, and was the daughter of Warren Michael and Sharon Diane Seabolt Light of Rocky Mount. She was preceded in death by a brother, Todd Light. A loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, she had been employed as a clerk with Albemarle Regional Health Services for many years. In addition to her parents, surviving are her husband of 27 years, Neil Trueblood; two daughters, Megan Trueblood (companion, Michael Robertson) of Hertford and Flo Somers (husband, Travis) of Belvidere; two sons, Jonathan Trueblood (wife, Katelyn) of Williamston and Justin Trueblood (fiancée, Renee Lane) of Hertford; a brother, David Light (wife, Heidi) of Rocky Mount; and seven grandchildren. With the resurgence in the area of the Covid Virus, no formal visitation or service is planned; however, friends may visit with the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jim "Catfish" Hunder ALS Foundation, PO Box 47, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
