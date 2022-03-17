Thomas Martin Sawyer, 83, of 119 Hoskins Lane, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. Martin was born in Perquimans County on April 3, 1938, and was the son of the late Mason and Ruby Cartwright Sawyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bobby Lane. He retired from Ford Motor Company in 1995 following 30 years of service, and after retiring he spent his time building and running Sawyer's Lawn Care, which he operated for 12 years. A member of Fountain of Life Church, other enjoyments included fishing, farming, tractors, and red Ford trucks. Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Linda Chappelle Sawyer; his former wife, Yvonne Sawyer; eight children, Kathy Matthews, Cindy Cooke (Kevin), Connie Peeler (Dave), Penny Britt, Paula DuVall (Barry), Raymond Bonney (Georgia), Wendy Garrett (Tommy), and Lynn Brayton (Curtis); a sister, Peggy Byrum; a brother, Jimmy Sawyer; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by the Rev. Howard Sutton. Burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends joined the family on Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.