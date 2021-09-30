Vivian Bean Winslow, 79, entered into the presence of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She was a talented musician and pianist. Her music will be greatly missed. Vivian was born in High Point, North Carolina on November 19, 1941 to the late George H. Bean and Effie Taylor Bean. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alfred H. Winslow; her brother, John P. Beane; and her two sisters, Toby B. Boyea and Mary B. Bailey. She is survived by her children, Sharon Winslow Frix and her husband, Phillip, and Daniel Philip Winslow and his wife, Shelia; grandchildren, Taylor Jane Winslow, Savannah Kay Winslow, Andrew Phillip Frix and Emily Kay Frix; sister-in-law, Alexandra Winslow Zalis, and countless nieces and nephews and cousins. Vivian loved the Lord and worshipped the Lord with song and music. She volunteered more than half of her life as a church pianist and choir director, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, and genuinely loved people. She was the church pianist for many years at Warwick Assembly of God Church until she retired from the Newport News Public Schools in 2000 and then moved to Hertford, North Carolina with her husband. She was the church pianist and choir director for several years at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church. Vivian moved back to Newport News, Virginia in 2015 where she resided at The Chesapeake Retirement Center. She had many friends and often you would find her entertaining at the piano. She participated in The Chesapeake Choir for a few years and for as long as she was able, she would play the piano and sing, sometimes on a daily basis. A graveside service will be held at Bagley Swamp Community Cemetery on Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, North Carolina on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 AM. Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News, VA.
