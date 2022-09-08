Maurice Weldon Byrum, 91, of 1582 Center Hill Hwy, died Monday, September 5, 2022 in his home. Mr. Byrum was born in Chowan County on January 12, 1931, and was the son of the late Cecil and Missouri Elizabeth Boyce Byrum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Juanita Morse Byrum; a daughter, Rita Hope Byrum Patrick Kirby; sisters, Carrie Byrum Rountree, Leona Byrum Price, and Janice Byrum Hobbs; and by a brother, Cecil Byrum. A lifelong farmer, he was a faithful member of Anderson United Methodist Church where he had served as its Treasurer and sang in the choir for many years. Other involvement included service as a board member with the Perquimans County ASCS office for a total of 31 years which included three years as its Chairman. Surviving is his sister, Marjorie Byrum Winslow of Hertford; his three daughters, Paula Byrum Cartwright (husband, Jackie) of Hertford, Yvonne Byrum Carver (husband, A.C.) of Elizabeth City, and Cathy Byrum White of Summerville, SC; four sons, Michael M. Byrum (wife, Linda) of Hertford, Gary W. Byrum (friend, Anita) of Tyner, Earlie W. Byrum (wife, Donna) of Hertford, and Garry R. Byrum (wife, Jessica) of Graham, WA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren which includes Charity Winslow, Angel White, David Cartwright, Stephanie Farr, Travis Patrick, Perry Byrum, Clay Byrum, Earlie Byrum Jr., Collin Byrum, Crystal Simms, Casey Wilbanks, Hope Lindsey, Grayson Stevens, Brice Cartwright, Alexis Cartwright, Courtney Meads, Abigail Adams, Carson Byrum, Blaine Byrum, Aiden Perry, Nikolai Wilbanks, Isobel Wilbanks, Tylar Workman, Cole Patrick, Ruby Simms, Karleigh Meads, Cora Mae Byrum, and Mercy Byrum. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Boyce. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Thursday. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made either to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Open Door Food Bank, PO Box 721, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Indian Summer Festival to feature 60 artisan vendors
- Sheriff arrests Va. Beach man on drug charges, other offenses
- Column: Settlement acknowledges Brown's life mattered
- Hertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on Saturday
- Jollification! fundraiser for PCRA set for Sept. 24
- FOCUS to get $4M to speed up 'net for 1.6K in Perquimans
- Bridge to the future: 200 help christen nearly complete span
- Hertford man faces attempted B&E, resisting officer, trespassing, indecent exposure
- 'Trusted Elections Tour' coming to Edenton Thursday
- What's Up in the Albemarle: Disabled American Veterans to meet
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.