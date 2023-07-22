Wilmer B. Chappell

Wilmer Brantingham "Red" Chappell, US Army Ret., 95, of 1803 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC, died Thursday, July 6, 2023 in his home where he was surrounded and cared for by his family. Mr. Chappell was born in Chowan County on September 23, 1927 and was the son of the late John Ervin and Rehem Dail Chappell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Christine Winslow Chappell; by sisters, Lessie Benton Hobbs and Lois Hobbs; and by grandsons, Grant Phillip and Mark Allen Chappell. Retired after 24 years of service, Mr. Chappell attained the rank of First Sergeant and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his military career, he and his wife returned home where he stayed busy selling used cars, working as a produce farmer, and operating Red's Trading Post. He was a lifelong member of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church where he had served as Deacon, as a Trustee, and had been a member of the Adult Choir. Community involvement included membership in the Ryland Ruritan Club, the Perquimans County Senior Choir, and American Legion Post #126. Surviving are two daughters, Gail Roberson (husband, Edgar) of Hertford and Lou Ann Winslow (husband, Stan) of Belvidere; two sons, Wade Chappell and Jeffrey Chappell, both of Belvidere; four sisters, Lillie Rae Askew of Eure, Paige Stallings of Belvidere, Bertha Gay Talbot of Louisville, MS, and Janice Wood of Edenton; two brothers, John Wesley Chappell of Virginia Beach, VA and J.H. Chappell of Edenton; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Chappell, Kayla McClary, Matt Winslow (wife, Amanda), Ashley Jethro (husband, David), Austin Winslow (wife, Lacey), Kristie Thach, Mindy Holmes, and Justin Roberson (wife, Meagan); and sixteen great-grandchildren, Marcus, Lilley, Wesley, Wyatt, Caden, Colt, Eliza Grace, Hudson, Madelyn, Kathryn, Kolby, Tanner, Maddux, Peyton, Reid, and Ty; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brent and Aubrey. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 9, at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by Pastor Darryl Stallings. The private burial with full military honors followed in Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service, and all other times at his residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, in care of Amedisys Hospice, 201 E. Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962, or to Happy Home Church, 534 Happy Home Road, Tyner, NC 27980. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to caregivers Elsie Perry, Nancy Brinkley, Sterlynn Griffin, Allison Byrum and Sonya Hill, and more recently to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the care and comfort given their loved one. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
