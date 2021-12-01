I have spent countless hours in various types of courts throughout my law enforcement career. In addition, I have testified before many juries. As a previous foreman of our grand jury, I presided over the deliberations. All juries consisted of 12 members, with alternates available as needed.
Our founding fathers respected the number 12, believing it represented divine justice. Twelve is the number of months in a year and the number of hours in a day. Our founding fathers perceived from the Bible that the number 12 represented the perfection of government.
There were 12 patriarchs from Shem to Jacob. There were 12 sons of Israel. There were 12 sons of Jacob, whose families formed the 12 tribes of Israel. The high priest’s breastplate, used for judgment, displayed 12 stones representing the 12 tribes of Israel. During the period of judges, 12 judges judged Israel. Solomon appointed 12 officers over Israel. In the New Testament, there were 12 apostles.
My question was answered; however, a new question came to my mind. What was divine justice? Justice is a synonym for providence. As a noun, providence is the protective care of God or nature as a spiritual power. “They found their trust in Divine Providence to be a source of comfort.”
An example of how divine providence (justice) guided our founding fathers can be found during the Revolutionary War when they wrote the Declaration of Independence. Our founders included principles in the Declaration of Independence that were to be the philosophy of America.
One of those principles was an awareness of God as “Divine Providence.” Our founding fathers did not believe in the ultimate wisdom of government but instead the knowledge of God. Therefore, they did not trust government.
This inclusion was their reason for requiring a unanimous verdict in trial deliberations instead of a majority vote. A sole juror could hang a jury and protect the liberty and right to freedom of someone who had a minority opinion of justice.
The Declaration concluded by stating, “For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” By concluding this way, our founders acknowledged and upheld a Judeo-Christian, Bible-based recognition of God as actively involved in the lives of human beings. Many Americans shared these views, which significantly affected their thoughts and actions during this period. Such efforts included juries of 12 citizens.
Selection for jury duty is a sacred honor as a citizen. Yet, sadly, many seek ways to avoid serving. Unfortunately, serving on jury duty has presented a challenge over recent years, making service at times more difficult. Still, jury service is at the very heart of our criminal justice system. It is increasingly more and more of a challenge for juries to be fair and impartial.
Today, the irresponsible mainstream media, celebrities, politicians, the president, and other mobs quickly and publicly demonize defendants without knowing first the circumstances. Their public “kangaroo courts” often are so intense that most have heard their unfounded findings before trial.
So then, depending on the victims’ ethnicity, domestic terrorists and other groups are threatening, creating fears, and intimidating jurors to reach not-guilty verdicts. Forgotten is the fact that defendants are innocent until proven guilty. Shame on you! The recent Kyle Rittenhouse trial was an example of all that could go wrong with a trial for that jury to consider in their deliberations.
Pray for and support our jurors who have been selected to serve in this capacity.