Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller.

Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without attention to Back-owned barbecue establishments. He thinks African American barbecuers are not getting the recognition they deserve.

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.