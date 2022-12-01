...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Headline: The global population hit 8 billion this week, three times what it was in 1950.
Paul Erlich predicted in his book The Population Bomb that the consequence of overpopulation would be famine, pollution and social and economic collapse. He was wrong: because of advances in health, science and technology, the world today is healthier, more prosperous and better fed than ever. Why the contradiction?
One would think that an exploding population would result in an increase in global poverty. But, according to the Fraser Institute, the number of people living in poverty has dropped by 60 percent since 1950. Why the apparent contradiction?
One might assume that population growth is due to the prosperity resulting from the benefits of capitalism and free markets. Yet, in the U.S., the most prosperous country of all, birth rates have dropped below the replacement level; only immigration has kept our population growing. Why is that?
We know that millennial women (born between 1981 and 1996) are having fewer babies, and later in life. We also know that women are having more abortions: 63 million since Roe v. Wade, and, judging by the ferocity of pro-abortion protests, the practice is not likely to abate. We can only wonder at the contributions those aborted babies might have made had they lived.
We all recognize that, except for Native Americans, we are all sons and daughters of immigrants, however they arrived on these shores. And we depend on immigrants for their labor and their entrepreneurial skills. But for most Americans, the welcome mat is for legal, not illegal immigrants. Yet, there are contradictions here, too.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a prime example of someone who has contradicted himself. Once a fierce opponent of illegal immigration, he now advocates amnesty and a path to citizenship for all 11 million illegal immigrants. Except that the number is closer to 25 million.
But what he really means is he needs their votes. To assure their loyalty to the Democrat Party, he wants illegals having free health care, free education and free housing. He would even have us pay for their abortions. Is that not a contradiction?
Schumer may be getting ahead of himself. He should not be so sure about the loyalty of Hispanics. While illegals may thank Biden for inviting them in, they may come to realize that the president and his handlers do not share their family values. And Schumer may have to rethink his call for a “path to citizenship.”
Last week, the UN sponsored a climate change conference in Egypt at which so-called developed nations (including the U.S. represented by John Kerry) agreed to a harebrained scheme creating a fund to compensate undeveloped countries for damages caused by global warming.
Nations in attendance were also encouraged to transition to “clean power generation.” Of course, India and China, the world’s worst polluters, have no intention of doing that, not while they are busy building new coal-fired plants. Furthermore, they are not required to contribute to the fund, because the UN considers them — incredibly — to be undeveloped.
I can’t wait for President Biden to announce that the United States is committing trillions of dollars of taxpayer money to help developing nations, including you know who.