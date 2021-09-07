There have been many columns I have written about my house, my family or topics dear to my heart. But seldom do I write a column about me.
So this week I decided to share a little about myself.
First, my family takes top priority in my life. I always strive to make sure they are taken care of and provided for.
To see my children, do their best and succeed in life is my greatest goal.
I have several hobbies, some of which I have had since my childhood, and others I have gained as an adult-but my favorite is playing the piano.
I love to play that piano. I began taking lessons under Mary Mardre at the age of eight. This has been a hobby I have continued as an adult.
I can read sheet music, which makes it easy for me to sit down at any time and play. Sometimes I think I may sound a little rusty but, it's like riding a bike; you never forget.
I love to listen to music, watch movies and read books. It is hard to believe I love all three when I find it hard to make time for any of them, which makes it part of a multitasking venture.
Listening to music is probably what I do most frequently because I travel a lot. I love all genres of music, and I like to switch it up. Today I may be listening to 80’s rock and tomorrow it may be beach music or old-school rap. Whether around the block or on a long-distance trip, I have the radio turned up.
I love to visit unique places, and try to blend with the locals.
Which leads to another fact, I love eating at different restaurants. I like to find the popular local places and tend to avoid the chain restaurants that may be found in every city.
I have never been one to like to shop.
A weekly trip to the grocery store is a chore because I just hate having to shop.
Walmart is a place I only visit several times a year when it is a necessity.
If you have ever heard the expression “house divided” in regards to sport teams, well I am “heart divided.”
I am an East Carolina University Pirate and University of Virginia Cavalier at heart, and anyone who rides by my house will find my "purple and gold" or “blue and orange” flag flying high during football and basketball season.
I have a passion for American muscle cars. The louder the rumble coming from the engine the more I like it.
I love putting a monogram on everything, especially my shoes. I always joke that I do that so my girls, Rebecca and Cheyenne Grace can't borrow them one day.
I am a "night owl." I get most of my tasks done at night, but the problem is I hate to get up in the mornings.
More importantly, I cannot, repeat cannot, live without coffee.
I can drink coffee, morning, noon and night.
When I interviewed for this job I was asked, what was the one downfall I had?
My reply was, "don't talk to me until I have had coffee."
I guess that is why we soon started using the coffee maker in the office.
Leslie Beachboard is a Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger Advance, Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise who likes fast cars and college sports and cannot function without coffee. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.