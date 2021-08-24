I was talking with my granddaughter a few nights ago, after we had wended our way through “Shortcut to Mushrooms,” in our thrice-weekly reading of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”
She started third-grade this past Monday (along with my older daughter, who teaches kindergarten just down the hall).
I am nervous about this, especially with the outbreak of the delta variant and so many adults complaining about masks and resisting vaccines. Too many kids are being hospitalized for COVID now, unlike the earlier strain. Too many pediatric ICU beds are at capacity.
My granddaughter told me I had nothing to worry about. “I’m wearing my mask all day, Dido,” she said confidently. “I know how to do it.” Thank God my granddaughter and daughter are in a Wake County school that has mandated masks. Every classroom has a whole pile of them: no one has to use one for the whole day.
“And I’ll be washing my hands and using sanitizer every hour.”
She also told me she can’t wait to get the vaccination “when they finally let little kids get it.”
This is courage. This is wisdom. This is an unwillingness to be co-opted by prideful foolishness (and partisan conspiracy). This is humility. This is peace and charity. This is obviously good parenting (but then again, I’m too biased).
“And a little child shall lead them” (Isaiah 11.6).
There’s been so much pain and loss. Everyone desperately wanted to get back to normal, to “status quo ante.” But there was so much resistance to the vaccine, and so many influential and powerful figures who preached conspiracy theories against it.
As a result, the virus — as viruses always do — evolved into worse forms (like the delta and lambda variants). Now here we are. Hospitals are maxing out (like our own). Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are begging the very doctors that they denounced for the vaccine as they are being intubated. Of course it’s too late for the vaccine, as vaccines are only preventative.
Or they beg for monoclonal antibody treatment (e.g., Regeneron), which was given “emergency use authorization” by the Food and Drug Administration. The same folk who complained that the vaccines were “developed too quickly” want monoclonal treatment that has been studied and tested much, much less than the mRNA vaccines they had resisted.
A curious and tragic reversal is happening here. The same doctors, the same Centers for Disease Control (including the shamefully-slandered Dr. Anthony Fauci), the same FDA — all of whom had been previously cursed and vilified on Facebook and Fox — are now begged and leaned upon. Things all change when it’s you or your loved one or — God forbid — your child who is fighting for every breath and crawling on the bedroom floor, mainly because you didn’t vaccinate or mask up when you should have.
When COVID hits a COVID-skeptic, it’s like a jailhouse conversion.
I don’t blame these poor people so much, and I try not to get angry. Although it’s difficult not to when I watched, several weeks ago, a poor father of a kindergartner and doctors get attacked by a demonic mob in a Tennessee parking lot. This was after a cage-fight school meeting in Williamson County, where they had stood up bravely and supported a mask-mandate for students and staff. It was the only possible responsible medical advice. It was the only possible way they could have been faithful to their Hippocratic Oath.
It was, after all, the only Christian thing to say.
But for that, a mob was waiting for them as they tried to get to their cars. Parents of school children repeatedly stabbed their fingers at them, shouting “We know who you are! You can leave freely, but we will find you!”
But I do blame, fully and completely, the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” of whom Robert F Kennedy Jr. (yes, the nephew of JFK himself) is probably the most infamous. These folk have made a lot of money peddling their false anti-vaxxer and anti-masking conspiracy theories — all the while drumming up sales for their fruitcake wares.
It is more than frustrating. Who is going to hold the hand of a former anti-vaxxer, anti-Fauci patient, now struggling for his last few breaths? Will it be Mr. Kennedy and the rest of his shameful Facebook/Snapchat/Instagram crew? Who will console the family of the dying — who needlessly got sick, who never should have suffered? Will it be Tucker Carlson or Charlie Kirk? Who hasn’t a clue how the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) actually works, but lies about it anyway.
No. They’re too busy whining about censorship, “cancel culture,” CRT and virtue-signalling. And giving conservative Christianity a bad name.
Meanwhile, it will be the doctors who have to inform the families and wait upon the tears and grief. It will be the nurses who have to hold the quivering hands, who have to hold the tablet for the last Zoom call, who have to close the lids over eyes staring blankly into the empty hospital ceiling.
It will be clergy and counselors like me who have to help survivors come to terms with severe regret.
I’m happy that the Rev. Franklin Graham (of Samaritan’s Purse) and so many other religious figures are calling on their people to get vaccinated and join in the public fight against COVID. It’s a relief that Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are urging the same thing.
For my part, I’ll wear my mask at Food Lion now. My wife and I will sign up for our booster shot in October.
This putting on my mask and getting jabbed in the arm again is not a loss of freedom. In fact, it is actually in support of my freedom to live and for other people to live.
I mask freely for your sake.
It is for freedom’s sake and for the life of children, like my 9-year-old granddaughter, who seems to have a lot more sense than so many adults these days.
Indeed: “A little child shall lead them.”