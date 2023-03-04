...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Chowan,
Perquimans and Eastern Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline.|.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive through flooded roadways.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
COROLLA NC
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT
TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE
DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD
FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT
-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------
04/06 AM 3.5 -0.2 0.3 4-5 NONE
04/06 PM 3.7 0.0 1.0 2-3 NONE
05/06 AM 4.7 1.0 1.4 3 NONE
05/06 PM 4.1 0.4 1.2 3 NONE
06/06 AM 4.5 0.8 1.2 1-4 NONE
06/07 PM 4.3 0.6 1.2 3 NONE
&&
We all recall this image of newly inaugurated President Biden sitting at his desk on his first day in office. Smiling broadly, he affixes his signature to a pile of leather-bound executive orders that would set the tone of his presidency.
We remember the executive order that killed the Keystone Pipeline and signaled the president’s declaration of war against fossil fuels. It is probably the one that sticks in the craw of every American who would thenceforth rue the day Biden willfully ended our nation’s energy independence. But it was not the first executive order that Biden signed on Jan. 20. That honor goes to Executive Order 13985.
Entitled Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government, this is the first of 10 such orders that establishes the president’s vision of Equity as the government’s overriding goal.
E.O. 13985 specifically targets “systemic racism” and “racial inequities.” But now, having established “persons of color” as the beneficiaries of this order, Biden signs another order that day, E.O. 13988, this one addressing “Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” Equity for women and LGBTQIA+ individuals deserve to be added to the president’s list of priorities. Of course.
But somebody must have whispered in the president’s ear that he had missed some disadvantaged groups, because four months later Biden signed E.O. 14020 adding equity for transgenders, followed the next month by E.O. 14031 ensuring equity for Asian-Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. The list is now complete.
The president’s work is not done, however. Having established the policy on Equity, the president now determines that the government needs guidance in implementing it.
In E.O. 14035 entitled Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce, Biden gives his underlings instructions on how to increase internships, fellowships and apprenticeships, and how to improve outreach and recruitment from underserved communities.
Not missing a beat, the president in E.O. 14041 spells out an initiative on “Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”
The president now remedies a glaring omission in E.O. 14045 “Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.” And in E.O. 14049 he throws in “Native Americans and Tribal Colleges and Universities.”
For emphasis, E.O. 14050 covers discriminatory practices and challenges facing Black students in securing federal employment and educational opportunities.
Then, in a series of memorandums, Biden makes sure our armed forces as well as our diplomats overseas get the message. And while he’s at it, he reminds everybody that U.S. policy is to end discrimination against all LGBTQIA+ persons around the world.
Is Biden finally finished? No. On Feb. 16 he returned to Equity with a monstrous 15-page 4,284-word Executive Order. The president, good socialist that he is, reminds us that it is the government’s responsibility to deliver Equity.
Throughout these executive orders, the president is unequivocal: Equity means equal outcomes, not equal opportunity. Individual achievement, earned success or meritocracy do not factor in the achievement of equity.
There is no need for any of that since government will ensure true equality for all.