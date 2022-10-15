Early to bed, early to rise, work like heck and advertise.

The quote has been attributed to a lot of people, but Ted Turner is the one who made it stick. He claimed he used those words to turn his father’s billboard business around. I guess there’s meaning to it, he certainly made out well with those billboards.

