There is agony and there is ecstasy in revising my favorite book, “North Carolina Roadside Eateries.”

The book I wrote about local eateries near our state’s interstate highways was published by UNC Press in 2016, and we knew it would require regular updates as some old eateries closed and new ones opened.

D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.