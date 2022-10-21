Wow, time isn’t waiting for anyone. It seems like just yesterday I was standing in the grueling sun at a youth baseball/softball game taking pictures while the salty sweat burned my eyes from the heat of the sun.
Now, there are about two games left in the football season and temperatures have dictated that heavy clothing is becoming necessary for the changing weather.
Playoffs are around the corner and soon you will hear the echoing of a basketball being dribbled on hardwood in concert with the noise of squeaking sneakers.
Girl tennis players will have to resort to spandex leggings to replace the uniform that has become common for the sport. Oh yeah, let’s not forget the hoodies.
Boys soccer will remain the same. I know I won’t be wearing any shorts.
Of course volleyball will not be affected due to it’s location (the gymnasium) so a light jacket will suffice for the short walk from the parking lot.
But for the most part the weather has been pleasant. I haven’t had to endure any rainy games (I may get fired if it does. LOL!) Nor cold ones.
So with the change of sports comes the change of venues.
Gymnasiums will become the sole hosting arena for the fall sports which will greatly decrease the real estate that the fans will have to wander.
That's unlike football where fans are afforded the freedom to walk around and stretch their legs and not be a nuisance to their fellow fan base. But it does make going to the concession stand a bit challenging especially during a rival game.
Let’s not forget the noise factor, woo-wee, when that long three-ball basket is made in a crowded gym and an eruption of the noise in the place reverberates off the six panels (four walls, ceiling and floor) the noise can be quite overwhelming.
Man, I forgot one of the most important things about winter sports, it’s almost Christmas already! Wooowww!
Those that have been reading my columns know I usually go here, let’s monitor our student athletes. So many have fallen to violence, drugs and suicide.
Coaches remind the students that it’s OK to feel certain ways and that help is available. Back in some of our days athlete suicide wasn’t prevalent. But it is stealing the souls of our student-athletes today.
We need to educate ourselves (especially those in direct contact) on the warning signs and be vigilant in caring for well-being and not the “W.” Most of the time a person will cry out before they die out.
Time is ticking so let’s make the best of it and not catch ourselves saying “Already,” well not too many times.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.