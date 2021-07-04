By the time you read this, the Fourth of July of 2021 will be a memory of a few days. But right now, a few days before the Fourth, I’m busy putting together my playlist for the obligatory grilled feast of hamburgers, bratwurst, and kielbasa, served up with the just as obligatory coleslaw and fries.
I apologize in advance to the purists out there. I relish shoving a few lime wedges down the long neck of an ice-cold Corona. At least I know enough to use the word “grill” for hamburgers, chicken, and anything of a non-pork nature (down here, the holy word “barbecue” can only apply to porcine cookery).
Here are a few tracks I’m mulling over, following the July 4th theme. “This Land is Your Land” by Woodie Guthrie, of course. The Boss’ “Born in the USA” is a must, seeing as I’d be disowned if I neglect it by my better half, who probably knows all (and I mean all) his songs by heart. For the very same reason, I’ll spin Neil Diamond’s “America”: Marsha and her cousins and I danced the night away to that song on a cliff above Santorini’s caldera, hours after the wedding of our daughter Lexie and Jared.
That, I think, will segue nicely into the mighty James Brown and the ultimate road-trip soundtrack “Living in America.”
Then things will take a melancholy turn. We’ll sing along to “American Pie” — the whole thing — by Don MacLean. And because I love their yearning for the haunting ideal, Simon and Garfunkel will croon and strum their hitch-hiking ballad “America”: “the man in the gabardine suit was a spy.” And Arlo Guthrie’s “City of New Orleans.”
I’m sentimental, so there’ll be Dolly Parton’s “Color Me America” and Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag.”
In any playlist there’s bound to be a few tracks whose connection to the theme is not so clear. If I’m grillin’, there’s got to be some Glen Campbell, especially my favorite of his: “Witchita Lineman.” Also a few fav’s from Jason Isbell (“Only Children”), the Killers (she’s requested “Dying Breed”), Bob Dylan (you betcha). I’m stuck between CSNY and Buffalo Springfield: I think I’ll go with “Questions.”
To top things off will be the preeminent song of America: “America the Beautiful,” performed, of course, by the inimitable Ray Charles.
I’ve long campaigned for “America the Beautiful” to become our national hymn, or our second national anthem. You will never want to hear me attempt “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as its range easily crushes the limited range of this second bass.
But I can handle “America the Beautiful” not too badly. And frankly, I prefer the words. This majestic poetry of Katharine Lee Bates came to her as she was gazing upon the Great Plains high atop Pikes Peak, in 1893. And — this is interesting — the familiar melody (“Materna”) that ended up being paired with the lyrics also “came to” the composer. It was 1882, and Samuel A. Ward, organist and choir director of historic Grace Episcopal Church in Newark, was riding a ferryboat from a beautiful summer day on Coney Island to New York City. A tune composed itself in his mind, and it became the melody that is now inseparable from the lyrics of the national hymn.
The melody is better than the national anthem. The words are better.
“O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!’
You can see, in your mind’s eye, the view from Pike’s Peak. And then these words for the American nation, a nation constituted on the base of Providence and unified in community and brotherhood:
“America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea.”
The God-given beauty of America celebrated by this hymn is exactly what Americans need to look at. As long as we look downward, at a lower perspective, we’ll perceive only division, antagonism, and divisive partisanship. Only by looking down can voices utter vile and patently un-American things like conspiracy theories, insurrection, and civil war.
What matters here — especially now — is a higher point of view, a “convergence point” that rises above the scrum and conflict and seething mass of mutual contempt. If we look at and believe in what is beautiful in America — and act accordingly — then maybe the ugliness might diminish. Maybe even go away.
The Jesuit archeologist Fr Pierre Teilhard de Chardin wrote this about the necessity of higher convergence: “Remain true to yourself, but move ever upward toward greater consciousness and greater love! At the summit you will find yourselves united with all those who, from every direction, have made the same ascent. For everything that rises must converge.”
And that, I believe, is the theme of “America the Beautiful.” Only in the convergence of brotherhood at the rising point of beauty will we see that “God shed His grace on thee.”
Sing it with Ray.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.