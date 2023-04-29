Lib Campbell Column

In a commercial that ran in the Carolina Hurricanes playoff game, the elementary school boy came home. He looked in his fridge for apples and bananas.

He looked in all the cabinets in the kitchen. No apples, bananas, or anything to eat. It brought to memory the song, “I like to eat apples and bananas,” a catchy tune that helped children learn their vowels.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com