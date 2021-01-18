Ashlea's Answer: Living The Dash

Have you ever looked to see who shares a birthday with you?
I recently did because it’s close to my birthday. What a varied group of people! Cary Grant, Kevin Costner, Daniel Webster (who wrote the dictionary), A. A. Milne (who wrote Winnie the Pooh), and even Elsa Einstein, the wife of the famous guy.
None of this means anything, really, since I don’t care about horoscopes or the like, but it’s a fun kinship I share with another. I wondered as I read through the list, many names I didn’t know at all, about tombstones.
Sheesh Ashlea, that’s macabre! I mean, it is, but as I read the birthday and death days of these people, I wondered about the dash in the middle.
It’s been said many times that the dash between those dates is what we live, so we have to make the dash count. There is a well known poem called “The Dash” by Linda Ellis that highlights the idea. Maybe it’s because I’m the bright-eyed and bushy tailed age of 43, and feeling it, but the dash really matters to me.
I read the names, the date of birth, the date of death, and the notation of who they were: football player, actor, author, musician, wife of Albert Einstein (though I’m sure she had a complete story of her own). I noted when it said “parent of” with a smile. Sometimes the greatest thing we ever do isn’t a thing, but who we raise.
Have you ever thought much about Joseph and Mary in the Bible? Mary is mentioned often, but in a patriarchal society, it’s interesting to me that Joseph vanishes from the story early on.
We don’t know much about him as a person outside of his relationship to Mary. He was super important to the story, though. He helped to raise Jesus! I bet he has a whole story prior to that. One that sets the stage for him to be able to have that privilege in the life of Christ.
I was a musical theatre student in college. No surprise to anyone around me very often; I was a center-stage type of person.
My skill set is largely in the lights even now. I love being the person who is involved with other people in a variety of ways. I love to talk, entertain, and communicate ideas and emotions. I love to teach, as well.
Theatre honed so much of that, but it also gave me an appreciation and heightened awareness of the “behind the scenes” people. Lights, costumes, set builders, prop masters, box office ticket sellers, and ushers.
Joseph was a behind the scenes person, I think. Those people are around us all the time! They are cooking in restaurants, sorting mail, driving buses of children, and often, raising them.
As I think about my dash and the dashes of those I know, love, and admire, I want to fill my own with center stage awesome things that help the lives of others be better. But I’m also proud to be known as the behind the scenes support and loving wife and mother of terrific guys. I want my dash and their dashes to be filled with intentional living with passion and hope.
“So when your eulogy is being
Read, with your life’s actions
To rehash, would you be
Proud of the things they say
About how you lived your
Dash?”
