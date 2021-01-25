Ashlea's Answer: Try Something New

“When was the last time you did something for the first time?” I ask myself this question every so often when I feel restless.
I’m not sure when I heard the question for the first time, but I know writer, TED-speaker, and business executive, Seth Godin, says it. If you need a kick in the initiative, check out his books.
I’m not a bungie-jumping type of adventurer, but I do like trying new things that seem interesting. I think it’s good for the brain! Most of the time, we aren’t a raving success at something new, but just the synapsis involved in working at something unfamiliar can help keep the brain young.
After Craig was injured in Massachusetts, I worked hard to keep up his morale. It was hard and I was often just as scared and also a helpless bystander to his pain. Living that isn’t easy, as I know many of you have experienced, as well. Watching a loved one suffer with something you cannot help does something to you.
For Christmas back then, Dad had given me cash to buy something nice for myself. He wasn’t sure if I needed winter clothing or something I had my eye on, but cash is always the right size. I set it aside until I decided what to get.
A few months later, a friend told me she was signing up for figure skating lessons and wanted to know if I’d like to try? I could barely stand on skates, so WHY NOT?! I spent the cash on the sign up fee and figure skates. Daddy just knew he had bought me a broken leg.
Let me tell you about ten weeks of figure skating classes: it was a comedy of errors. I was absolutely terrible! My friend and I, both southerners in our 20s, were in a class full of children! We had so much fun!
While I grieved the loss of my figure skating olympic career through tears of laughter, I also felt much better in tackling the hard things in life. I learned something big from my friend: try something new.
I wisely only use my ice skates for decor these days. How many people even have figure skates in Hertford, NC? But they are a constant and sweet reminder to break out of the norm and try something new.
Over the current pandemic, I have been drawn to things I wouldn’t have considered in “the before time” as we call it. In the last two weeks, I've been learning needle felting. It is the sculpting of wool with repeated pokes of a tiny, barbed needle.
I’ve made a heart, an owl, an adorable snow lady, and a coffee mug, thus far, with more little projects planned. I’m home more than ever these days and this is a creative outlet I enjoy!
I listen to podcasts or sing along with the radio while I work. Needle felting is a calming and satisfying art with a long history. I got so into learning from YouTube videos that I wondered about sheep farming. (It’s ok to let some ideas go right out the way they came in.)
Today, my oldest tried skeet shooting. He’s already working hard with the middle school rifle team, but he had never used a shotgun. He was fantastic!
My youngest has learned he likes public speaking and doing things on stage (no surprises there)! It’s great when we try something and succeed, but it’s ok to look like a baby giraffe on ice skates, too.
As I consider my next felting project, I encourage you to keep your eyes and ears open for fresh opportunities. What will be the next thing YOU do for the very first time?
It’s never too late to try something new!