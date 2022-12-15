Jonathan Tobias NEW

Jonathan Tobias

Every year at this time I start watching my traditional set of Christmas movies.

This all starts on Thanksgiving night, with the annual kickoff of “Christmas Vacation.” As a somewhat maladroit and idealistic husband, father and grandfather, I identify with Clark Griswold’s many holiday travails, especially the foreboding xylophone tune that prefaces the stapling of flannel sleeves to the downspout, the launching of the ice missile into Todd’s hi-fi system, the stapling of a thousand lights into architectural shingles under the light of a massive full moon.