It’s no secret that China maintains a strict control of information within its borders.
The Chinese people do not have access to independent sources for the news the way we do. Whatever news they get is fed to them by the Chinese Communist Party. They can’t watch CNN of pick up a copy of the Washington Post from their corner newsstand.
In fact, the Chinese government maintains control over all media, including television, the press, the internet, and all types of literature. Unsurprisingly, when the Chinese Communist Party decided to take control of Hong Kong, the first thing it did was to shutter the local press.
If China has the worst record in the world on censorship of the news, other countries like North Korea, Iran, and Cuba are not far behind. To maintain control of the populace, authoritarian regimes like these must prevent the free flow of information. When the Cuban protesters flooded the streets in Cuban cities to protest their communist government, the first thing Cuban authorities did was to cut off access to the Internet and social media.
Our government would never think of doing anything like that. Or would it?
After all, our Constitution guarantees freedom of the press and freedom of speech. So how do we explain the Biden administration’s attempt to censor “misinformation” flowing through social media? The president went so far as to say that bad information on Facebook was killing people. It almost sounded like Biden was accusing Facebook of murder. His message was clear: misinformation is violence, and it must be curbed.
Sensing he had gone too far in his ”killing people” remark, Biden backed off a little, but made it clear he wants Facebook and other social media platforms to do a better job of censoring content that he wants silenced.
What kind of content? Well, ideas and opinions that do not comport with his version of the truth. Big Tech must not allow people to use their platforms to question his wisdom and his authority.
But since when does one person — even the president of the United States —have a corner on the truth? For someone who is wrong as often as he is, the president can hardly claim to be infallible.
Cuban protesters asked for one thing more than any other: freedom. Freedom to express their opinions and ideas, freedom to elect their representatives, and freedom to criticize their government without fear of being beaten or thrown in jail.
Suppression of free speech is not new in America. Universities run by leftists are well known for barring conservative lecturers and for condemning speech that snowflakes might find offensive. But it’s quite another thing when a president pressures Big Tech and social media to censor speech that he doesn’t like.
When Biden shows so little concern for protecting a basic freedom like the freedom of speech, we should worry yet again that he is taking us down the road to authoritarianism.