The shameful exit from Afghanistan, the crisis at the southern border and mind-blowing multi-trillion-dollar spending plans have grabbed the headlines of late, but other Biden blunders are already hitting us closer to home. Take the results of the president’s wrong-headed energy policies, for instance.
Gasoline prices at the pump are up. I can remember paying $1.99 a gallon not so long ago, but the administration’s inflationary economic policies have led to higher prices.
Most gas stations in our area managed to hold the price of regular gas at $2.99 a gallon for as long as they could, but have now upped it to $3.09, crossing the ominous $3 threshold we all know signals more to come.
Is California’s average of $4.50 a gallon in our future?
It shouldn’t be happening. The United States is blessed with abundant reserves of oil and gas that, coupled with technological innovation and industry-friendly regulations, had — until now — made it possible for us to become not only energy-independent, but also a major exporter.
But along came Joe Biden whose first day in office signaled his intention to wage war on fossil fuels. He cancelled the Keystone pipeline and drilling leases on federal land. There would be no new oil fields in Alaska.
Paying homage to Green New Deal advocates like Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he announced his intention to ban fracking. It was time to transition to cleaner energy sources like wind and solar and converting the nation’s fleet of air-polluting gas-guzzling cars and trucks to electricity. Combating the existential threat of climate change was now the new priority.
But the Fates did not quite get the message. This past winter, when the electricity generation of wind and solar power in Texas fell to 12 percent of capacity during single-digit temperatures, and there was no adequate backup from plants using oil and gas, it resulted in the Great Texas blackout.
When Hurricane Ida shut down oil production in the Gulf states this summer, gas stations suddenly were scrambling for deliveries. Prices at the pump, which had already been hit by inflation, shot up by much as 50 cents a gallon in this area.
Faced with supply shortages, President Biden pleaded with OPEC and Russia to increase their oil output. He received a response equivalent to a Bronx cheer.
Why not ask domestic suppliers to increase production? Unfortunately, Joe Biden nixed that option on his first day in office.
The Biden administration’s plan is to achieve 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035. There are formidable obstacles in the way. The energy-producing transition will require mining industries and infrastructure that do not exist in this country.
For example, electric cars depend on key minerals like lithium, graphite, nickel and rare-earth minerals. Conversion to all-electric vehicles exceeds the world’s current capacity to produce enough of these materials to meet projected demand. Worse, China controls the global supply of rare-earth materials, while the U.S. isn’t even a player — not an enviable position to be in, considering geo-political challenges.
Biden’s dream of a carbon-free energy sector will never become a reality. In fact, the world is likely to depend increasingly on oil and gas to resolve its energy shortages. Something Biden should have thought about before declaring war on fossil fuels.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.