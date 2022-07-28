Claude Milot

For those who were not fortunate enough to see the musical Man of La Mancha on Broadway back in the 1960s, Hollywood gave us the film version starring Peter O’Toole and Sophia Loren in 1972.

The movie, featuring O’Toole singing the hit song “The Impossible Dream,” can still be seen in its entirety on YouTube.

