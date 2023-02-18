...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds, becoming northwest early this evening, 20
to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and very rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
For me, the most indelible image from President Biden’s State of the Union broadcast was of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) rising from her seat to scream “liar” at the president when he accused Republicans of wanting to sunset Social Security and Medicare.
The outburst reverberated halfway around the world. “Liar!” blared the headline in Australia’s The New Daily next to a photo of the screaming Georgian.
The front page of the next morning’s New York Post did not hold back in its assessment of the president’s performance. “Joe Lie-den” it said in extra-large bold letters next to “President tells so many fibs during speech we can’t keep count.”
The newspaper went on to devote a whole page to a refutation of Biden’s most outrageous lies. There is no need to list them here, as they are familiar to anyone following the news.
The point is that the focus on the State of the Union has not been on the president’s assessment of the nation’s condition, but on the mendacity of its deliverer.
Not everyone in the chamber agreed, of course. Biden spent half an hour after his speech reveling in the adoration of supporters who crowded his exit aisle for a chance to shake his hand, pat his back, kiss his cheek, whisper in his ear or pose for a selfie.
Biden’s address, to them, had been a model of oratory, a rightful claim to the multiple successes of his administration. Not a single flaw detected, not a single admission of failure, not a single untruth despite the raucous display of disrespect from the other side.
Confirming the reason for the Democrats’ adulation, Wolf Blitzer spoke for the entire left media when he called Biden’s speech his best ever. The women of The View, as expected, were breathless in their praise of the president, and virulent condemnation of his rude detractors.
One might conclude from the reaction to Biden’s speech that there is no such thing as unity in this country on the main issues that concern its citizens. Moreover, I submit that the dividing line is not only political, but cultural and even moral.
Think about what divides this country on issues like abortion, freedom of speech, transgenderism, law enforcement, equal justice, illegal immigration, academic indoctrination, the Second Amendment, government regulation, the national debt, family values, climate change, energy policies, crime and racism. And this list doesn’t include international trade, foreign relations or war in Ukraine.
In touting his accomplishments, even where he took credit he didn’t deserve, Biden advertised himself to the members of his party as their best candidate for 2024. He auditioned for the job with a resumé matching in dishonesty the one that got George Santos elected to the House.
The difference is that voters didn’t know about Santos’s lies until after the election. Biden, on the other hand, has been telling whoppers all his life. His Democrat colleagues have always known but are willing to ignore his mendacity as long as he delivers favorable results.
What does this say about those who willingly collude with an unrepentant liar? What will they say when his son Hunter’s corrupt dealings with China are exposed and implicate the Big Guy as the head of a criminal enterprise?
Will they still ignore his mendacity then? I think not. They won’t, not because they can no longer abide by his dishonesty but because it threatens their hold on power. It will be a crass political calculation, not a moral judgment.
Americans are honest people who value the truth. Unfortunately, too many of their elected representatives don’t.