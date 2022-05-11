The phrase “the birds and the bees” refers to parents talking to their children about sex. Parents should talk to their children about sex before they hear about it from their peers and others. As parents, this is your exclusive responsibility, and the government or anyone else does not have the right to discuss or sexually indoctrinate our children.
Genesis 1: 27-28 says, “So God created man in his image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.”
Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Corinthians 14:33 adds, “For God is not the author of confusion, but peace, as in all churches of the saints.”
God’s word is clear. His purpose for males and females is clear. No one, not the federal government, local government, or teachers in a classroom, has any authority or right to indoctrinate children sexually. There are 100 verses in the Bible relating to sexual sin. Unfortunately, many of these current efforts to brainwash and sexually indoctrinate children ignore God’s word and accept all types of sexual perversion and sins.
Teaching children about sex is the responsibility of parents. This conversation should only occur between children and their parents, not special agenda introduction advocates.
This discussion with children is better to start sooner, as even a 5-year-old child can understand the basics. If your child has open communication with his or her parents, they will be less likely to be sexually abused. It is most important to have these discussions before it is too late to prepare your children for sexual encounters and outside indoctrination. The bottom line: God created males and females and ordered their purpose in life.
Start talking early. Children are never too young to understand basic concepts. Explain godly values for relationships, love and sexuality. Further, explain sexual sins found in the Holy Scriptures and never accept their indoctrination.
Children should report any attempts to indoctrinate them and the source. By the time the child enters elementary school, they should know the positive aspects and that people will have sex for pleasure. The child should understand puberty and when it is appropriate to have sex.
Your child’s education should occur as multiple short conversations, not one long talk. These conversations should be face-to-face. Provide your child with age-appropriate books that include adolescence and puberty. Understand that discussing the “birds and the bees” may be uncomfortable, but continue. Your child must make good future decisions regarding appropriate sex.
Your child must understand that they control their bodies and can say no to sexual contact. Make sure they know which adults are safe to talk to. Talk to them as a peer. Make sure you listen more than you speak as they get older.
Parents should indoctrinate their children with the word of God.
Keith Throckmorton is retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.