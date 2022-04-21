“It’s in my blood.”
We hear this often as an explanation for individual tendencies or interests. Much goes back to one’s childhood. For example, I grew up loving baseball — playing it, watching it and rooting for my favorite team. I still check the box scores every day to see how my beloved Red Sox made out the day before.
Another example is writing and editing, something I’ve done mostly every day after retiring from a career in the publishing business. That bloodline goes back to my dad, who started out as an opinion writer and then the editor of a newspaper in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, where I was born.
That’s why I have a soft spot for journalists, particularly the investigative kind that dig up dirt covered up by venal politicians and unscrupulous gold-diggers (I repeat myself).
Two who come to mind are Peter Schweizer and Anne Applebaum. Schweizer tops the left’s enemies list for good reason. Among his many best-sellers, Clinton Cash exposed the get-rich schemes of the Clintons, and Red-Handed detailed how American elites have gotten rich helping China (the cover has Joe Biden shaking hands with Xi Jinping).
Schweizer is now mostly preoccupied with digging up the mountains of dirt in Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Anne Applebaum has been a journalist and historian for over 30 years, specializing in eastern Europe and Russia. She has won numerous prizes, including a Pulitzer Prize for Gulag--A History.
A prolific author whose writings have appeared in more than 20 serious journals, she is a frequent contributor to Atlantic magazine and the Washington Post. Of late, however, she seems to have developed an aversion to getting her hands dirty.
In a recent conference on “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy,” Applebaum was asked about the media’s refusal to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story. Her response revealed her left-leaning bias.
She said, “My problem with Hunter Biden’s laptop is I think it’s totally irrelevant.” She added, “I don’t think Hunter Biden’s business relationships have anything to do with who should be president of the United States. So, I don’t find it to be interesting.”
Irrelevant? Not interesting? The Hunter Biden laptop is fast becoming a treasure trove of evidence that is developing into the greatest scandal in U.S. history. How could that possibly be considered as irrelevant by a serious journalist like Anne Applebaum?
Ms. Applebaum isn’t the only one who has adopted the same tactic to protect President Biden from contamination by the revelation of his son’s nefarious activities. When it is not ignoring the subject altogether, the mainstream media is shamelessly parroting the same outrageous lie that there is no connection between father and son other than filial love.
The situation screams for the appointment of a special counsel, but Merrick Garland, the dishrag impersonating an Attorney General, maintains an obsequious silence in deference to a grand jury investigating the matter in Biden’s home state.
Maybe the Delaware grand jury will do its job and establish without doubt that Joe Biden has for years been the head of a criminal family enterprise. This would lead to his permanent disgrace. More important for me, the disgrace would extend to a calling whose hallmark was once tenacious integrity.
Serious journalists past and present avert their eyes as the current crop in the mainstream media bring shame to what was once an honorable profession.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.