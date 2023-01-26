...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This was a great week for circus clowns from California to Switzerland. Unfortunately for the clowns, most of their entertaining acts were not met with laughter but with derision.
The first circus played in California where legislators proposed to give every black man, woman and child in the state a tidy sum of $5 million in reparations not just for the slavery endured by their shackled ancestors, but also for being denied fair wages by white employers and affordable rents by San Francisco landlords.
Next, President Biden, who can always be counted on to create new material for our enjoyment, came up with a hilarious musical number when he sang “Happy Birthday” to Martin Luther King III’s wife… and forgot her name.
Of course, a chorus of clowns from the left-wing media tripped all over themselves trying to excuse the president for serving up a new scandal featuring classified documents he’d deposited in unexpected places — like a pile of boxes in his garage next to his Corvette.
Not to be outdone, Democrats in Congress honked their nose horns for attention. Even All-Pro liar Adam Schiff chimed in.
But the most side-splitting entertainer was Georgia Rep. Hank Jones. In reference to the secret documents, he said, “Things can be planted… and then discovered conveniently. That may be what happened here.”
Some may recall that Jones once warned with a straight face at a House committee hearing that the Island of Guam might capsize due to the overpopulated presence of the military. And Georgia voters keep sending this moron back to Washington ever since he was first elected in 2006? Now that’s a hoot!
Not to be deprived of an appreciative audience, clowns from all over the world flew to Davos, Switzerland, in their private jets for their annual World Economic Forum. They no doubt needed to relax after telling assembled sages that the solution to the impending catastrophe of climate change is the elimination of fossil fuels.
The true stars of this Barnum & Bailey event turned out to be none other than two well-worn Democrat headliners, John Kerry and Al Gore.
Climate Czar Kerry, cloaked in the mantle of sagacity he earned as the globe-trotting missionary of climate change, summed up the purpose of the forum: “It’s pretty extraordinary that we, a select group of human beings, are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet.”
Al Gore at last stormed the stage to prove that he is a master of exaggeration as he warned humanity of impending doom. He blamed climate change for “boiling the oceans, creating atmospheric rivers and rain bombs, sucking moisture out of the land to create drought, melting sea ice to cause sea levels to rise and generating waves of climate refugees.”
Hold on! Climate refugees? And here we thought the migrants overwhelming our southern border were fleeing oppression and seeking jobs in America.
We should remember that this prophet of doom once predicted in 1995 that the polar ice sheet would vanish by 2013, flooding Manhattan and wiping out beaches from New Jersey to Florida. Maybe this clown’s crystal ball needs a little polishing.
But maybe the most hilarious joke came from the climate zombies who said that agriculture was responsible for 30 percent of air pollution, much of it from flatulating dairy cows. The loudest guffaws came in response to the suggestion that cows should wear methane-absorbing diapers.