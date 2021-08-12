Remember in 2017 when U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., proposed a Green New Deal for America that would eliminate all carbon emissions in this country by 2050? To achieve this, she advanced such ideas as upgrading all buildings to be powered by solar panels, phasing out flatulating cows, eliminating air travel, and converting all automobiles to electric power.
Progressives loved the Green New Deal. But everybody else mocked AOC for being off-the-wall. Now it turns out she wasn’t so crazy after all. Snuck into the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is enough environmental pork to make her look like a visionary.
When we think about it, it’s really not that difficult to sneak billions into a 2,702-page bill to satisfy the likes of AOC. In fact, a mere $127 billion, or just 23% of the bill, targets true infrastructure like roads, bridges, and ports. The rest, or 78 percent, includes public transit and money-losing Amtrak that benefits few Americans, the EPA and its myriad environmental projects, and any green technology programs that qualify for federal largesse.
Best of all, perhaps, is the bill’s support for the conversion of America’s automotive sector to electric power. If visionary Joe Biden has his way, AOC’s dream of achieving a zero-carbon economy by 2050 will be achieved largely by having eliminated fossil fuel-powered vehicles from our highways.
Happiest of all is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg who will have found something fun to do with his time: choosing where to plant the 500,000 charging stations (there are only 43,000 now) for the millions of the future’s electric cars and trucks running on battery power.
Let’s ignore, shall we, some of the little problems the visionaries will encounter on the road to achieving clean-air salvation. First, the buyers. There are reasons why only 4 percent of the vehicles on our roads today are powered by electricity. Number one is the cost. Electric vehicles are so expensive to build, the government has to encourage buyers with tax credits to buy them. American taxpayers are generally not terribly fond of the government’s penchant for re-distributing income. They are even less fond of it subsidizing buyers of Teslas.
Then there’s the inconvenience. Because re-charging battery-powered vehicles takes a long time, they are not well-suited to long-distance travel, not to mention the difficulty in locating charging stations.
Other problems include finding sources (other than China) of the rare-earth materials needed for batteries and electronic components.
And where will all this electricity come from if not from electricity-generating plants dependent on fossil fuels?
Maybe AOC’s vision of carbon-free paradise isn’t so realistic after all.