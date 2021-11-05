For years I watched my mom be the sole caregiver for my father.
Not every day does a spouse completely drop everything they are doing to become a caregiver for their significant other, but my mom did.
Caregivers by no means receive the recognition they deserve. They are willing to stop what they are doing no matter what and go above and beyond for the person they are caring for; at least my mom did.
She most definitely did and has not received the amount of recognition that she deserves for the outstanding care that she provided for my dad during his cancer journey, from start to finish. She was there every step of the way; every surgery, every doctor’s appointment and everything in between.
Many know, but some may not, dad’s cancer journey was very tiring at the end, but not once did she complain. She was right by his side and even his bedside up until the very last. It is not every day that you can find caregivers as amazing as she was to my dad.
Not just her, but every caregiver no matter what the situation may be deserves to be recognized in some way.
She stepped up and took care of him at his time of need. Now that my dad has passed, she has now stepped up and is helping my grandma take care of my grandfather that has Alzheimer’s.
It is not every day that one will jump right in to help take care of another loved one just after losing a loved one very near and dear to them. My mom jumped right in when she was asked would she mind staying with my grandpa three days a week for a couple of hours to give my grandma a break to be able to run the errands she needed to run.
Not everyone is cut out to step in and take care of their loved ones at a time of need and that is totally understandable. However, from my point of view, I do not think my dad could have had a better person by his side every step of the way.
She was strong even when at times I am not sure how she held it together. But as somebody once told said, and it has stuck with me ever since, is that you do not know what strong is until strong is all you have. That statement is very true.
A caregiver that is taking care of someone whether they are sick or what the situation may be definitely deserves a ton of recognition and more for the amount of time and love that they put in to take care of the individual they are taking care of.
Caregivers have to be strong even when they do not feel like they have any strength left in them. Caregivers are a one of a kind people that is hard to come by.
I could go on and on for days—probably longer—about how amazing caregivers are, especially my mom, but for now I am going to cut it short.
With all of that being said, if you are a caregiver hats off to you for everything you are doing. If you are not a caregiver, but you know someone who is, please remember to tell them thank you every now and then for everything they are doing and have done.
Please let them know that their love and care certainly does not go unrecognized.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, The Enterprise and Perquimans Weekly. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.