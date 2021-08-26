I was a neophyte editor just getting my feet wet at the Bertie Ledger-Advance the first time a distinguished but unassuming man walked in the front door with a dog as big as he.
I soon learned the man was Lanny Hiday and the dog, his faithful companion Raleigh. Those two became highlights of my week. Lanny would drop in, say hello, correct some grammar in that week’s edition of the newspaper and have a good laugh or two.
Over the course of the first few months at the Ledger-Advance, Lanny often offered to help out with reading “an item or two” to aid with copy editing. When the editor of The Enterprise in Williamston — my friend Corrine Luthy — decided to return to school I asked if he would do some copy editing “for a couple of weeks.”
Lanny agreed and began picking up some stories and taking them over to The Opportunity Shoppe to read when he wasn’t busy with customers.
A few weeks later, he started coming in early and reading and editing in an empty office we had in the back. He never left.
Over the course of four-plus years as our unpaid (he would want to make sure I included that part) copy editor, Lanny Hiday taught not only a handful of rookie reporters — but me as well. He shared information about the English language, became a student of the AP Stylebook and generally worked hard to make us all better writers.
As I wrote when he passed away, “While we are hurt along with many others in our community, we are also grateful. Because of Lanny we are better writers, better journalists and better people.”
Last week, Lanny’s son — Jeff — called and invited me and a few others to “lift a glass” to his father at the cemetery where he was laid to rest. It was a long deadline day and I arrived exhausted.
But, it didn’t take long before we were swapping stories about Lanny and his humor and how he wanted things done “just so” and would let us all know if we didn’t meet those expectations.
Jeff shared a lifelong disagreement he had with his father — on the proper use of “a historic” or “an historic.” It culminated in a big laugh when Jeff said he often asked his father to pass “an hammer.”
It was a wonderful time and I am thankful Jeff invited me to be a part of the celebration.
I can’t tell you the number of times we talk about Lanny at the office and wonder out loud how he would have handled a situation. He is still making us better because we are still trying to follow the example he laid out for us.
I hope you have a Lanny in your life and if you do, I hope you learn all you can while he or she is still here.