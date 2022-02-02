Russia is a great country. My favorite theologians and philosophers (Bulgakov, Florensky, Berdyaev) are Russian. Much of my favorite literature (Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Solzhenitsyn), art (Nesterov, Roerich), and music (Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky) is Russian. My faith community — Orthodox Christianity — was nurtured, as in other places, in Russia.
Russia is ill-served and horribly misrepresented by its autocrat, Vladimir Putin. He is not interested in governing with justice but only in protecting his power and wealth, along with his gang of fellow mafia oligarchs.
For a thousand years, Russia has suffered too many self-serving autocrats (i.e., Tatar warlords, monarchist Tsars, and communist dictators). The longsuffering Russian people may have grown too accustomed to strong men who oppress their citizens and attack neighboring nations just to prevent democratic influences.
Putin’s blowhard rhetoric of denying that Ukraine is a nation and that he is protecting ethnic Russians should sound suspiciously familiar, because it is. It is straight out of the handbook of warlords, and we’ve heard it all before.
Millions have suffered and died as a result of this sort of nationalistic jingoism.
It is unbelievable that Putin has enthusiastic supporters here in America, including some brash talking heads on cable TV. The most brazen of them has built up a cottage industry of wining and dining with Putin and wannabe Putins.
Wannabes like Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s thug-in-chief, who’s been working overtime at curtailing press freedoms, eroding judicial independence, undermining multiparty democracy, and funneling public monies (like grants from the EU) into the pockets of his family and allies (sound familiar?). This is straight out of the old KGB cookbook for authoritarian and totalitarian power.
This hamfisted strongman is somehow able to paint himself as a righteous friend of the church, and some well-known Christian celebrities have fallen for the scam. Though they should know better, they’ve hied over the Danube to take selfies with the strongman of Budapest.
That, too, is a speciality of KGB Vlad. Too many American Christians have fallen for the deceit that Putin is somehow a crusader for Christian values. Yes, he’s anti-modern, which some Christians mistakenly assume is a good thing. And yes, he shows up in church once in a while and occasionally throws a bone to the Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow.
Don’t fall for this charade. And please, don’t associate us Orthodox with Putin.
He is most definitely not interested in real Christian values and Biblical righteousness. He is a despot who imprisons and assassinates his rivals and critics. Poisoning (occasionally via umbrella-poke) seems to be his favored MO. He has consistently worn down what little democratic structures poor Russia had, and that is not Christian at all.
All this dictator business has paid off handsomely. He is rumored to have amassed $285 billion in holdings. His latest “house” is a garish palace on the outskirts of Moscow that’s twice the size of Buckingham Palace.
It is impossible for Christians, who are faithful to Christian tenets, and Americans, who are faithful to the democratic tradition, to support mob boss warlords like him, and authoritarians in general. If a Christian applauds someone like Putin, then he’s doing so as a neo-integralist or a monarchist or an anti-modernist — but not as a Christian.
Americans and Christians and especially those who answer to both names need to get a lot more assertive and protective about our own democracy, and be thankful for it. At the same time, we need to be sharply critical and vigilant about nasty pieces of work like Putin.
We need to look past his designer suits and recognize his cruel and violent lust for naked power. We need to recognize the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign nation whose government and culture is as distinct from Russia as is Slovakia (which is the place where the original people of my diocese came from).
Just because Russia has a history of beating up on its neighbors (like Ukraine, and Slovakia) doesn’t mean that its chief henchman should be allowed to keep the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula and the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, much less take anything more.
To be sure, Ukraine is not an innocent lamb, nor is it pure as the driven snow. It is far from ready to enter NATO. And not for a moment do I advocate war.
But Ukraine is much better and is more democratic than Russia.
The least we can do is to say so, and turn off Putin’s cheerleaders who say otherwise.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.