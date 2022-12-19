William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

I have reached into my archives and dusted off my first column. It was published during Christmas week of 2019. Several at the time commented that it brought back memories. I hope it does so again for both old and new readers.

The longest day of the year is between June 20 and June 22, depending on several factors. On behalf of all seven or eight year olds, we don’t buy that Summer Solstice nonsense. I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that the longest day of the year is Dec. 24. True, it’s been over half a century since I was that age but the memory is still strong.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.