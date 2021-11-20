Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.
To be able to see Christmas through a child’s eyes again would be a dream come true.
To them all the lights, decorations and more is just so fascinating and amusing.
I decided I was going to start decorating before Thanksgiving again this year, as I have done for the last two years. It gives me and my son more time to enjoy all of the pretty decorations.
He came home from school the day I began to drag all of the decorations out and all I heard throughout the house was “ooo”, “ahhh” and “so pretty mommy”. To hear all of the excitement in his voice just warmed my heart.
As I only put the tree up and spread out the branches I told Gavin that he could help me put the lights on the tree, along with decorating the tree. I have quite a bit more decorating to do, but somehow I managed to talk my husband into letting me put up the tree along with a few of the decorations in the living room before Thanksgiving.
As my husband is one that believes Christmas decorations should not be put up before Thanksgiving. He had at one point told me if I put the tree up before Thanksgiving that he was going to throw it out the door, jokingly. For days I continued to talk about putting up the Christmas tree and some of the decorations for many different reasons, by the end of the week he finally told me to just go ahead and put them up while I was off, because I in fact was going to do it no matter what.
He in fact was somewhat right because I was determined to pull out the decorations and begin decorating the house, so that when he came home from work at least half of the decorations would be up. I did not feel like he was going to tell me I had to take them back down or do anything to them because deep down I know he enjoys them just as much, especially with our son being excited over the Christmas tree.
A lot of the reason I wanted to go ahead and put the tree along with some of the decorations up was because of the fact I knew our son Gavin would truly enjoy all of the lights and decorations. My husband knew from the start of our journey together that Christmas time and decorating for Christmas was my favorite time of the year and that I loved it.
He was not home, though how I wish he would have been, when our son walked in the house amused by all of the lights and decorations I already had up. I am sure it would have melted his heart just like it melted mine. I am sure if he had of the excitement he would have been totally okay with the fact that I did not wait until after Thanksgiving to begin decorating.
Last year we made our annual trip through the Hoggard Christmas lights in Windsor.
Seeing his face and hearing him talk about it was the absolute sweetest thing. I cannot wait to be able to experience that again this year, even if it may be their last year putting the lights up.
But boy, what I would do to be able to see them through his eyes along with all of the other decorations.
I feel as if a child sees everything Christmas differently than we do as adults. The magic of Christmas in a child’s eyes is different from the magic of Christmas in adults.
You know what truly makes the magic of Christmas even better? It is enjoying it with your child and being able to see the magic in their eyes along with the excitement as they look at the lights and more.
I cannot wait to experience Christmas again this year with my son, but I am also excited to be able to experience Christmas with not just him, but him and my daughter next year! I cannot wait to see them together and watch them experience the most wonderful time of the year together.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bhoggard@ncweeklies.com.