“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
These rights enshrined in the Preamble to our Declaration of Independence include the security and protection of innocent people against criminals and the prosecution of persons accused of crimes without consideration for their ethnic background. These rights also cover integrity of our legal system, protecting those accused from illegal actions of law enforcement and the right to a fair and impartial trial.
In early 2020, police officers arresting a career criminal were found guilty of his unlawful death. This incident resulted in violent rioting, looting, arson, theft and other mayhem against innocent citizens. These crimes were cowardly personal attacks against the elderly, women and others incapable of defending themselves. Much more of the same followed across America.
Many politicians defined this as “peaceful protesting.” Elected prosecutors are obligated to prosecute criminals to the fullest extent of the law and support local law enforcement in the official performance of their duties. Yet, criminals are made to be heroes. Our police are touted as the villains, and our law enforcement agencies are threatened with defunding or elimination. They’re also threatened with restrictions that will make their jobs unsafe while making the crimes by criminals easier. Criminals know that they will not be prosecuted and thus become bolder.
Today, many prosecutors, such as those in Chicago and Los Angeles, are failing their communities by failing to prosecute malicious criminals. I’m also aware of a commonwealth’s attorney who actively seeks to bring charges against innocent police officers, even those cleared through internal affairs investigations. Yet, these deplorable and unfit district/commonwealth attorneys and judges are elected to office.
Woe be to the progressive liberals who elected them! Police are tired of this failure to support them and their communities 24/7. I am reading more and more about law enforcement retirements, resignations, and the inability to hire replacements in many jurisdictions in America. I served 40 years-plus in the profession and gave it all I had. Today, I am glad to be retired and gone.
Police officers enter the profession not for the money but with a high sense of morale to protect and serve their communities. Candidates for police officer undergo extensive background investigations. In larger departments, they undergo psychological screenings and polygraph examinations.
These police officer recruits then enter police training academies, where their training lasts for months. While in these academies, recruits undergo rigorously structured schedules involving many topics, including the use of firearms.
After recruits graduate, the training continues. Most police officers undergo annual refresher training and semi-annual firearms retraining. They work with a field training officer on on-the-job training before working alone.
Ninety-nine percent of all police officers live up to their oath of office and provide legal protection for their communities. Morale is high, and they have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving.
Today, America is in crisis and in danger of becoming a dysfunctional, unlawful, dangerous, and uncivilized society. Criminals must be fairly and fully prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, without consideration of their ethnic background and pressures by special interest groups.
Moreover, law enforcement must be fully supported and respected, without political harassment and threats. The laws of the land apply to all. It is time to stop the further demise of our civilized society. We owe our descendants a law-abiding and civilized society we would want to be left to us.
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County. He retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.