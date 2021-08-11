Today, America is swallowed up in a sea of uncountable and complex laws while our courts include lawyers in every conceivable specialty. Our many multiple courts and legal structures would have gone beyond the wildest imagination of our early colonists.
In 1802, Judge Nathaniel Freeman charged Massachusetts grand juries as follows: “The laws of the Christian system, as embraced by the Bible, must be respected as of high authority in all our courts, and it cannot be thought improper for the officers of such governments to acknowledge their obligation to be governed by its rule. Our government is originating in the voluntary compact of a people who in that very instrument profess the Christian religion. It may be considered, not as a republic Rome was, a pagan, but a Christian republic.”
When early colonists first came to America, their number did not include trained lawyers or other knowledgeable persons. As a result, many parts of the criminal justice system in Colonial America were similar to those in England, France and the Dutch Republic. However, gradually French and Dutch influences disappeared. What remained was the basic idea many had of the English Common Law system.
The Plymouth Colony’s first trained lawyer, Thomas Lechford, did little to instill enthusiasm. He was disbarred for trying to influence a jury. The anti-lawyer sentiment was prevalent elsewhere, and the ancient English prejudice against lawyers secured new strength in America.
The framers of the Fundamental Constitutions of the Carolinas in 1669 declared it a “base and vile thing to plead for money or reward.” Connecticut and Virginia during a portion of the 17th century prohibited lawyers from practicing. Early lawyers were often laymen helping friends or women serving the legal interests of absent husbands.
This system was best known to 17th century colonists. The Common Law system included a set of rules that were used to solve problems in society. It was based on the history of decisions previous judges had made instead of lawmaking codes or laws.
This system created a distinction between two types of crimes: felonies and misdemeanors. The legal process, mainly for more severe crimes, involved a grand jury composed of community members, which decided whether there was enough evidence for prosecution. However, in these proceedings, no district attorneys or public prosecutors were available. Instead, the victim of the crime was responsible for instigating the prosecution and financing it. These fundamental principles stuck with the colonists and were used selectively to create a new and unique criminal justice system.
Many factors influenced the process colonists used to construct their approach to criminal justice. First, as previously mentioned, there were no professional legal experts and few law sources available. That left a lot of room for creativity and mistakes.
Secondly, the colonists were left to their own devices concerning the details of their developing criminal justice system.
Finally, the new environment colonists encountered in the New World, especially the western frontier, also affected how the law was shaped. The design was molded to fit the colonists’ needs as they settled farther and farther west.
Vigilantism was an inevitable byproduct of the faulty development of a justice system in America. Also religion, especially early in the Colonial period, exerted a strong influence on lawmaking. Legal codes, such as the 1648 Book of the General Laws and Liberties of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, contained solid biblical references, more so than did the ones in England.
Although this religious impact was felt most strongly in Puritan colonies, similar ideas were evident among other colonists. Many colonial makeshift criminal codes considered lying, idleness, drunkenness, certain sexual offenses, and even bad behavior crimes. These moralistic crimes stemmed from the relation of crime to sin and sin to crime. Adding the religious factor, the colonists held individual liberty in high regard. All of this later influenced more contemporary criminal codes.
Despite the opposition to lawyers — arising, perhaps, from the early Common Law system’s complex and seemingly arbitrary rules — colonial legal life was still complex. Each part of the colonies tended to have its own legal rules that more or less approximated some part of the very complex English system. In addition, the importance of smoothing out trade meant that lawyers became increasingly valued. Although there were no law schools, a “rough apprenticeship” process and self-teaching emerged to prepare attorneys.
But unlike in England, there was never sufficient legal business in Colonial America to justify splitting the profession into barristers and solicitors. A barrister was a lawyer entitled to practice as an advocate, particularly in the higher courts. A solicitor was a person with a certificate to practice law who was not a barrister or a judge.
It was not until after the Revolution that some moves to formalize legal training emerged. Still, even though Harvard, Yale, and Columbia started legal training in the mid-19th century, it wasn’t until the late 19th and early 20th centuries that the law school system as we know it today developed.
Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of The United States, said: “The fundamental basis of the laws of this nation was given to Moses on the mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah and Saint Paul. If we don’t have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in the rights for anybody except the state!”