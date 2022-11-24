What does the Bible say about the police? What should a Christian's view on law enforcement be? The Bible does not address police officers or law enforcement directly. However, it includes many scriptures supporting laws, justice, and living righteously.

Matthew 5:9 states: "Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God." As God expects his people to obey the laws of man, He has left it to man to enforce them. Police officers are God's peacemakers.