A passer-by walks under the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture “The Embrace,” a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, in the Boston Common, Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Boston. The sculpture, consisting of four intertwined arms, was inspired by a photo of the Kings embracing when Martin Luther King Jr. learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

 Steven Senne/The Associated Press

On Monday, Jan. 16, a giant metal blob creature was unveiled on the Boston Commons.

It is the apotheosis of uglification. It is so ugly that it’d make a freight train hit a dirt road.